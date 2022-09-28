Sperber expands into Idaho market with addition of Trautman Lawn & Landscape

Sperber Landscape Co., No. 8 on the 2022 LM150 with $280 million in 2021 revenue and triple-digit growth of 133 percent, formed a new partnership with Idaho-based Trautman Lawn & Landscape. The company said this relationship with Trautman strengthens Sperber’s existing footprint, expanding its service offerings throughout Idaho.

“Trautman is an exceptional family-built company that is doing great work within a thriving market,” said Sperber Landscape Co. Founder and Executive Chairman, Richard Sperber. “We are excited for the future as we join forces with Tal, Jennifer and their talented team, and continue our mission to build the nation’s best-in-class landscaping company.”

Founded by husband-and-wife team Tal and Jennifer Trautman in 1988, Trautman Lawn & Landscape provides an end-to-end solution for commercial landscape maintenance, installation and snow services in the greater Boise, Idaho, market. Sperber said the couple will remain in a leadership role at the company.

“The Sperber partnership will allow us to provide better benefits and opportunities for our existing employees and, will also, set the foundation for growth and expansion,” Jennifer Trautman said. “We are excited about the additional resources, technology, and support from the Sperber team. We look forward to taking this business to the next level.”