Sperber grows in Hawaii with addition of Ultimate Innovations

Sperber Landscape Co., No. 8 on the 2022 LM150 with $280 million in 2021 revenue and triple-digit growth of 133 percent, acquired Ultimate Innovations in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Ultimate Innovations is a full-service commercial and residential landscape company with a five-acre plant nursery. Brian Vidinhar, a second-generation Hawaiian landscaper, founded Ultimate Innovations in 1989. Vidinar will continue as president of Ultimate Innovations.

“We’re seeing tremendous growth in the Hawaiian markets and having such a stand-out company like Ultimate Innovations partner with us only adds to our strength as we continue to build a presence throughout Hawaii,” said Sperber founder Richard Sperber.

Sperber now holds four Hawaiian companies within its portfolio.

This news comes on the heels of Sperber’s addition of Idaho-based Trautman Lawn & Landscape last fall.