Sperber Landscape Companies enters Arizona market with ProQual partnership

Sperber Landscape Co., No. 8 on the 2022 LM150 with $280 million in 2021 revenue and triple-digit growth of 133 percent, enters into the Arizona market with their recent partnership with ProQual Landscaping. Headquartered in Phoenix, Ariz., ProQual was No. 124 on the 2022 LM150, marking the 17th brand in Sperber’s growing national portfolio.

“Teaming up with a company that shares our deeply rooted core values and a mutual passion for landscaping was essential for me,” said Scott Needham, president of ProQual. “With Sperber Landscape Companies on our side, we’re more than ready to take ProQual Landscaping to new heights.”

ProQual provides commercial landscape services within the Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler market of Arizona. Sperber said the company prides itself on being a single-source provider for all commercial landscape services.

“Arizona is one of the most exciting markets in the country, and the addition of ProQual brings an abundance of opportunity to our organization,” said Richard Sperber, founder and executive chairman of Sperber. “I am excited to learn from Scott and his stellar team, enhancing our network and ever-evolving best practices companywide.”

Earlier this year Sperber Landscape Co. acquired Ultimate Innovations in Honolulu, Hawaii.