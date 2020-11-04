Sperber Landscape Cos. partners with Crystal Greens Landscape

Sperber Landscape Companies (SLC) has partnered with Oregon-based Crystal Greens Landscape. This partnership marks a significant emergence for SLC into the Pacific Northwest marketplace.

Headquartered in Clackamas, Ore., Crystal Greens was founded in 1990 and has grown to include multiple facilities servicing the greater Portland, Vancouver and Salem metropolitan areas. Oregon Business recognized Crystal Greens for consecutive years as one of the top five “Best Companies to Work For” in the state.

Founder and CEO Pat Murphy will continue his leadership of the company alongside General Manager Jason Sutton and his existing management team. Regarding the new partnership with Sperber, Murphy said, “This is literally a dream come true for us. I have spent many hours over the years studying the Sperber family’s business model, implementing similar best practices with our own flavor, so it was an obvious choice. We are very excited to join SLC and continue to make a difference in the lives of people.”

SLC’s Managing Partner Richard Sperber said, “Pat Murphy has created an energetic and enthusiastic culture at Crystal Greens that can be felt when speaking with their employees and clients. It’s a special company that does excellent work, and I’m honored to join forces as we move SLC forward into new areas of growth.”

CCG Advisors, an investment banking firm specializing in the green industry, represented Crystal Greens. CCG Founder and Managing Partner Brian Corbett said, “We are thrilled to have represented Pat Murphy and the impressive team at Crystal Greens in the transaction with Sperber. We expect great things to come with Jason Sutton and his young leadership team leading Sperber’s growth efforts in Portland and the Pacific Northwest!”