Sperber Landscape joins forces with Cagwin & Doward

Sperber Landscape is expanding into the Northern California marketplace as it will be joining forces with commercial landscaping services company, Cagwin & Dorward.

Transaction terms were facilitated by Bill Arman of Harvest the Green Partners.

Headquartered in Petaluma, Calif., Cagwin & Dorward was founded in 1955 and is a full-service commercial landscape management provider. The company has grown to include multiple locations servicing California’s Bay Area, Sacramento and the Central Valley.

“We are honored to partner with such a well-respected company,” said Sperber Landscape Companies’ managing partner, Richard Sperber. “Cagwin & Dorward has the type of brand recognition that only comes from decades of hard work and strong multigenerational leadership. This is a big step for Sperber as we expand in our home state of California.”

The partnership helps Sperber as it continues to broaden its presence with partnerships throughout the country. Cagwin’s CEO, Steve Glennon, will continue his leadership of the company alongside his existing management team.

“We are very excited to partner with Sperber Landscape Companies,” Glennon said. “Combining our management teams and resources will provide the means to take Cagwin & Dorward to the next level and create more opportunities for our employees.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.