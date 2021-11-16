Sperber returns to Southern California with Bemus Landscape partnership

Sperber Landscape Companies recently announced a partnership with Bemus Landscape. The partnership marks Sperber’s return to Southern California, where ValleyCrest was founded by Burt Sperber over 70 years ago.

Headquartered in Orange County, Calif., Bemus was founded by Bill Bemus in 1973 and provides a complete solution for commercial landscape services in the areas of Orange County, San Diego, and the Inland Empire.

“The Sperber partnership creates an exciting new chapter for the company my family has carefully built throughout the last six decades,” said Bemus. “We have a longstanding relationship with the Sperber family, and I feel confident and comfortable joining forces with them for this next phase of Bemus’ growth.”

Bemus, who retired from day-to-day operations in 2017, has three sons (Colin, Corin and Spencer Bemus) who will continue active leadership of the company, and as a result of the Sperber partnership, will now be shareholders in the company.

“When evaluating a variety of potential partners, it was important for us to choose a parent company that had a deep understanding of the nuances of our industry.” CEO, Corin Bemus, said. “Sperber’s seven decades of experience in landscaping reinforces our confidence that this partnership will allow us to retain our culture, treat our employees well, and take care of our clients properly.”