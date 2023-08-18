Spring-Green builds on presence in Oklahoma City with fourth location in the area

Spring-Green franchise owner Dan Hillebrand expands into a fourth territory in Greater Oklahoma City.

“I am excited about building local, long-term customer relationships and enriching the lives in the communities we serve,” Hillebrand said.

Hillebrand became a Spring-Green franchisee in 2017 and said this move builds on his lawn care, pest control and tree service provider’s growth in the area.

“We are incredibly proud of Dan’s achievements and his decision to further invest in this shared vision,” Spring-Green’s COO, James Young said, “This expansion (into his fourth territory) underscores his team’s exceptional management skills, dedication to service excellence and deep-rooted understanding of the local market.”