Stay Green honored with 5 CLCA Trophy Awards

Stay Green, a California-based landscape firm, received five awards from the California Landscape Contractors Association (CLCA).

“To succeed this year means more,” said Stay Green CEO Chris Angelo. “We were fortunate that the Governor’s order recognized the work we do as essential but navigating the various safety and ever-changing health guidelines was a challenge in and of itself. Having our team work together, support one another, stay healthy and provide our clients with quality work throughout all that we faced is indescribable. We could not do this without our employees who constantly prioritize safety and quality work. And we want to thank our clients for trusting us to be safe while caring for their properties.”

CLCA’s awards are broken up into categories, highlighting the breadth of landscape companies. Stay Green received recognition in the following areas:

Small Commercial Maintenance Large Commercial Maintenance Small HOA Maintenance Large HOA Maintenance Public Works/Sports, Parks and Athletic Facilities

Within this category, Stay Green was recognized with the First Place Trophy for Furman Park and an Outstanding Achievement Award for their work at Robert E. Ryan Park. Maintenance had to be financed by public funds to be considered for this category.

Small Commercial Maintenance

Stay Green received the First Place Trophy for The Dome Center and an Outstanding Achievement Award for their work at Parkview Perpetuity. Maintenance projects not exceeding monthly contracts of $3,000 were considered in this category.

Large Commercial Maintenance

Within the category of Large Commercial Maintenance, Stay Green was awarded the First Place Trophy for their work at Altadena Town and Country Club.

Large HOA Maintenance

In the category of large HOA maintenance, Stay Green was awarded the First Place Trophy for its work at The Ranch at Fair Oaks and was recognized for their work at The Vineyards at Palmdale with an Outstanding Achievement Award. Maintenance projects on a homeowners’ association with a monthly contract amount greater than $6,000 were placed in this category.

Small HOA Maintenance

Stay Green was also recognized with a First Place Trophy for their work at Icon Playa Vista and an Outstanding Achievement Award for their work at Shea Homes The Cottages in the category of small HOA maintenance. HOA maintenance projects not exceeding monthly contracts of $6,000 were judged in this category.