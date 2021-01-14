Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Steel Green Manufacturing: SG Snowplow

Photo: Steel Green Manufacturing

Instead of letting your spreader/sprayer sit unused all winter long, turn it into a powerful sidewalk snow–removing machine with up to 350 pounds of salt–spreading capacity. Made with all stainless-steel construction, the SG Snowplow resists corrosion from salt and liquid deicer. It features a poly plow blade, which is lighter and stronger than comparable steel plows. Live hydraulics control the plow angle, down pressure, lift, and float with a single joystick valve. The rubber cutting edge scrapes clean without damaging sensitive areas, and LED lights provide ample light.

