Steel Green updates spreader/sprayer

Steel Green Manufacturing has increased the liquid capacity of its SG46 zero-turn spreader/sprayer from 30 gallons to 50 gallons, and it still fits through a 48-inch gate.

“We have made the SG46 even more productive and versatile,” said Brent Mills, senior product specialist and co-founder of Steel Green Manufacturing. “With all the power and spreading capacity of our largest model in a more compact size — and now with a 50-gallon spray capacity — the SG46 is perfect for both large commercial properties and residential properties.”

The SG46 spreader/sprayer holds up to 320 pounds of granular products with its Spyker 220-pound hydraulic-driven granular system and dual high-density poly fertilizer trays. It comes with a 23.5-horsepower Kawasaki engine.

Other features include a three-section variable spray control (up to 8 feet), variable spread width (up to 25 feet), 200,000 sq. ft. coverage per fill (based on using ¼ gallon spray nozzles), stainless steel side deflector and breakaway boom with hidden plumbing, 22 inch rear wheels, 5-gallon fuel capacity and 10-mph maximum transport speed.

Steel Green Manufacturing said attachments and accessories are available for the SG46, including a kit to transform it into an all-liquid, high-volume, dual-boom sprayer with up to 99 gallons of spraying capacity.

The 50-gallon SG46 is available for $13,395.