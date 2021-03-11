Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Steiner: Power Angle Blade

ONE BLADE. FOUR SEASONS.

Photo: Steiner

Photo: Steiner

A ruggedly built hydraulic blade with a reversible cutting edge for long-lasting performance, the power angle blade attachment from Steiner® gives you the power to move just about anything; from spring cleanup tasks and small-scale excavations to snow removal. With trip protection that reduces hang-ups when plowing on uneven pavement and a locking pin to prevent folding back when dozing, it’s safe enough no matter what challenges arise during a difficult job. From sunrise to sunset, for all seasons, the power angle blade enables your business to work harder, stay out longer, and do what others won’t—or can’t.

