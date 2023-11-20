Stellar Industries intros cable hoist container hooklift adapter kit

Stellar Industries‘ cable hoist container hooklift adapter kit helps current winch-style cable hoist owners introduce hooklifts into their fleet while utilizing existing containers. Users can weld the adapter to the front of a winch-style cable hoist container, positioning it for a 36-inch lift bar location, to quickly convert any container to be hooklift-compatible.

The kit also includes body lock receptacles to be added to the bottom of the container to engage the body locks on the hooklift. These serve a dual purpose to lock the container to the hooklift and also act as guides to center the container on the rear rollers of the hooklift.

When working with a hooklift, an operator can eliminate extra steps needed to hook to a container. The user can simply deploy the hook, back up to the container, hook the container and pull it onto the truck all from the truck cab.

Stellar said it provides welding instructions for each kit and the adapted containers can be used for both hooklifts and winch-style cable hoists.