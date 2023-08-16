Steps not stages: Know when to stop selling and start celebrating

Jeff Korhan explains how the sales process should never be a series of steps, but rather a series of stages that organizes those steps in the sales process. He also shares how you interact in those early stages dictates your client’s overall experience.

Korhan will expand more on this topic at his educational session, “17 trust-based secrets for closing the sale” at this year’s Equip Exposition.

To register for all Equip Expo educational sessions, you’ll first need to register to attend the show. Register for Equip Expo by using this link to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.

See Korhan’s previous preview of his upcoming educational session where he shared the two variables that he believes are critical to achieving more sales here.