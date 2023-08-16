Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Steps not stages: Know when to stop selling and start celebrating

August 16, 2023 -  By
Screencap: Jeff Korhan

Jeff Korhan explains how the sales process should never be a series of steps, but rather a series of stages that organizes those steps in the sales process. He also shares how you interact in those early stages dictates your client’s overall experience.

Korhan will expand more on this topic at his educational session, “17 trust-based secrets for closing the sale” at this year’s Equip Exposition.

To register for all Equip Expo educational sessions, you’ll first need to register to attend the show. Register for Equip Expo by using this link to get a 50 percent discount on your Equip Education registration. During the registration process, you’ll be prompted to add educational sessions.

See Korhan’s previous preview of his upcoming educational session where he shared the two variables that he believes are critical to achieving more sales here.

Jeff Korhan

About the Author:

Jeff Korhan is the owner of True Nature Marketing, a Naples, Fla.-based company helping entrepreneurs grow. Reach him at jeff@truenature.com. Jeff works with service companies that want to drive growth and enhance their brand experience with digital platforms.

