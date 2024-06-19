Sterling Lighting reveals keynote speakers for 2024 Sterling Summit

Sterling Lighting's annual Sterling Summit is set to take place from July 16-19 at the Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va.

Sterling Lighting’s annual Sterling Summit is set to take place from July 16-19 at the Danville Institute for Advanced Learning and Research in Danville, Va. This year’s event will focus on teaching the art of critical thinking in design, with an emphasis on the practical application of innovative techniques.

Highlights include a lighting showcase, designed and implemented by Eleftheria Deko, an opportunity to connect with peers and industry leaders and the event will bring together three veteran figures in outdoor lighting design, including Deko, Domingo Gonzalez and Janet Lennox Moyer.

Eleftheria Deko is an Emmy Award-winning lighting designer and has illuminated over 450 theatrical productions, multimedia shows and architectural landmarks, including the Athens 2004 Olympic Games ceremonies and the Acropolis in Athens. Deko’s sessions will provide attendees with a masterclass in integrating theatrical and architectural lighting, emphasizing creativity and technical excellence.

Domingo Gonzalez’s career is marked by iconic projects such as the Washington Square Arch and the Apollo Theater. Gonzalez is celebrated for his ability to merge architectural and lighting design seamlessly. Attendees will have the rare chance to delve into Gonzalez’s design process, gaining insights into his innovative techniques and collaborative methods.

Janet Lennox Moyer’s projects, including Levi Plaza, the Detroit Civic Center and wrote the book, The Art of Landscape Lighting. She is renowned for her sustainable and harmonious designs. Moyer’s focus on the art and science of landscape lighting will push attendees to create stunning and environmentally friendly outdoor spaces.

