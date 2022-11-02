Stihl AK battery-powered system American Green Zone Alliance certified

Stihl’s AK System of battery-powered equipment is now an American Green Zone Alliance Field Tested Certified (AFTC) line of tools. American Green Zone Alliance (AZGA) said Stihl’s AK system underwent a stringent process of rigorous testing through commercial operators, heavy battery and charging cycling in high heat temperatures. AZGA also sought input from operators about ergonomics and performance.

“AGZA cannot stress enough that our value and credibility depend on our voice remaining absolutely independent. We test and vet tools from manufacturers who recognize the value of our field certification, then provide this information to homeowners, professionals, municipal and academic institutions,” said Dan Mabe, president of the American Green Zone Alliance. “We insist on the most candid feedback from operators — both positive and negative. That’s our only guide in determining which brands and tools are truly viable to replace gas machines for one yard and large-scale electric operations.”

Stihl said having its AK System go through the AGZA AFTC independent testing process helped the company gain an understanding of the line’s performance, reliability and durability through an independent lens.

“We are pleased to receive this certification,” said Roger Phelps, corporate communications manager for STIHL Inc. “Our AK System offers our customers everything they’ve come to expect from STIHL tools. Our battery-powered outdoor power equipment provides high performance with zero-exhaust emissions, no fuel cost, low maintenance, lightweight maneuverability, and quiet operation.”