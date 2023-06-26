Stihl and the American Green Zone Alliance team up to support battery transition

Stihl joins with the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) to support battery electric transitioning education and training.

AGZA is an organization that promotes and facilitates lower-impact operations and sustainable land care and helps green industry businesses transition to battery-powered equipment.

AGZA named Stihl’s AK System of battery-powered equipment as Field Tested Certified (AFTC) in late 2022. The company offers a collection of battery-powered equipment including the 135 line, which features new battery-powered tools such as string trimmers, hedge trimmers and a pole pruner. The company also revealed its first battery-powered backpack blower last year.

Stihl offers cost reduction vouchers on its professional battery electric 36-volt AP platform. Two ways to take advantage of the initiative include:

Up to 10 $1,000 vouchers are available for companies or sole proprietors upon completion of the AGZA Service Pro Certificate Course and remote classroom session on a first-come, first-serve basis. Up to 10 $2,000 vouchers for institutions and commercial property owners who complete an AGZA Green Zone Certification also on a first-come first served basis.

Those interested can sign up here.