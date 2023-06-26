Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Stihl and the American Green Zone Alliance team up to support battery transition

June 26, 2023 -  By
0 Comments
Even when performing simple tasks, safety should be at the top of a landscaper’s mind. (Photo: Stihl)

Stihl joins with the American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) to support battery electric transitioning education and training.

AGZA is an organization that promotes and facilitates lower-impact operations and sustainable land care and helps green industry businesses transition to battery-powered equipment.

AGZA named Stihl’s AK System of battery-powered equipment as Field Tested Certified (AFTC) in late 2022. The company offers a collection of battery-powered equipment including the 135 line, which features new battery-powered tools such as string trimmers, hedge trimmers and a pole pruner. The company also revealed its first battery-powered backpack blower last year.

Stihl offers cost reduction vouchers on its professional battery electric 36-volt AP platform. Two ways to take advantage of the initiative include:

  1. Up to 10 $1,000 vouchers are available for companies or sole proprietors upon completion of the AGZA Service Pro Certificate Course and remote classroom session on a first-come, first-serve basis.
  2. Up to 10 $2,000 vouchers for institutions and commercial property owners who complete an AGZA Green Zone Certification also on a first-come first served basis.

Those interested can sign up here.

This article is tagged with , , and posted in Today's Green Industry News

