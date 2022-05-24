Stihl, Briggs & Stratton partner to offer zero-turns

A new manufacturing relationship between Stihl and Briggs & Stratton will expand Stihl’s product offerings in the U.S., with the launch of a line of zero-turn mowers available in January 2023.

“We take great pride that Stihl has seen in Briggs & Stratton what we have known for years — we design, engineer and manufacture the best zero-turn mowers on the market,” said Steve Andrews, Briggs & Stratton president and CEO. “With a 114-year legacy of power application and manufacturing expertise, Briggs & Stratton is a trusted leader in this industry, and we look forward to applying our superior product and manufacturing capabilities to produce Stihl zero-turn mowers.”

Briggs & Stratton will manufacture the new line to Stihl’s specifications according to the companies.

“The introduction of zero-turn mowers allows our network of authorized local Stihl dealers to offer an even greater breadth of product solutions for our customers,” said Terry Horan, Stihl president and CEO. “Working with Briggs & Stratton, a well-established leader in this product category, allows us to bring a superior product to market for both demanding professionals and discerning homeowners.”