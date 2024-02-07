Stihl debuts new cut-off machine options utilizing gas and battery power

The TSA 300 Cutquik from Stihl is designed to bring gas-comparable power and performance to a battery-powered cut-off machine. (Photo: Sithl)

The TSA 300 Stihl Cutquik is a new professional battery-powered cut-off machine powered by the Stihl AP battery system. Designed to be used by professionals in construction and landscaping, the lightweight and compact tool is designed to cut through a 4-inch concrete slab.

The unit offers users smooth operation and low vibrations and optional use of the SB 90 N cutting wheel is designed to reduce the noise of the machine by approximately half when compared to other Stihl diamond wheels. The SB 90 N cutting wheel is also designed to provide faster cutting by 15 percent compared to other Stihl diamond wheels.

The TSA 300 is equipped with a commercial-grade high-torque brushless motor, while the magnetic filter helps protect the motor from the influence of fine metal dust particles. The magnesium cutting wheel guard also improves maneuverability, according to the company.

With an IPX4 rating, this machine can be used in wet conditions. Additionally, the quick-connect water hose adapter is designed to prevent water from spraying on the user when the pressurized water hose is disconnected.

The company also recently unveiled the new gas-powered TS 710i and TS 910i Stihl Cutquik cut-off machines with electronic fuel injection.

The TS 710i and TS 910i are equipped with the Stihl ElastoStart grip for an easy start, with reduced effort from the user due to the built-in shock absorber and the fuel-injection technology eliminates the need for a choke.

Both units are designed to deliver precise cuts with minimal operator fatigue due to the anti-vibration system offered with both models. For added versatility with the machine, users can alter the cutting wheel and guard mount either inboard or outboard for increased maneuverability and use in additional cutting positions.

According to the company, the X2 Air Filtration System reduces downtime due to engine maintenance and achieves a 99.96 percent cleaning efficiency. Additional features include the sensor-controlled fuel metering, delivering just the correct amount of fuel needed to ensure optimal performance based on the operating conditions and the water connection with the shut-off valve and quick connector to shut off the water when not in use.