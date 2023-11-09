Stihl extends battery-powered pruner line with new models

Stihl said its HTA 150 and HTA 160 battery-powered pruners offer pros both power and performance. Both offer a lightweight design at 14.3 pounds and 19.2 pounds, respectively, when paired with the company’s AP 300 S 36-volt battery.

The fixed-shaft HTA 150 pole pruner features a fixed shaft that allows for control and stability when pruning. The pole pruner features a 10-inch bar and 3/8-inch PMM3 chain for a smooth cut with low vibration.

The HTA 160 is equipped with a telescoping shaft featuring a distinctive square-shaft design that is strong and rigid and can reach from 9-feet, 4-inches up to 13-feet, 3-inches.

In addition, the HTA 150 and HTA 160 come equipped with a variable-speed throttle trigger, allowing for precise control and enhanced cutting speed for top performance and run time.

“Providing our professionals with the most powerful tools in the market is something we continue to strive for,” said John Allen, product manager. “The HTA 150 and HTA 160 pack plenty of power for the pro to effortlessly make a precision cut time and time again.”

Additional features of the HTA 150:

Lightweight and robust magnesium gearbox featuring a translucent bar and chain oil tank.

Robust branch hook to remove loose clippings from trees.

Commercial-grade, high torque brushless motor.

Foot mount/support kit included.

Predetermined molding for Stihl Smart Connector 2A.

Cutting performance up to 6 inches in diameter.

Additional features of the HTA 160: