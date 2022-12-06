STIHL Inc.: STIHL Zero Turn Launch

The pursuit of the perfect cut. Reliable performance. A smooth ride. Whatever it is you’re after, the all-new-zero-turn mowers from STIHL are here to help. With durable Made in America (1) construction, our full line of zero-turn mowers gives homeowners and pros the performance and precision they expect from STIHL with the power and reliability they demand, all backed by up to a 3-year limited warranty (2). If you’re ready to cut a new path forward, then come along for the ride.

1 Made in America of U.S. and global parts.

2 Warranty terms vary by mower. See dealer for details.

