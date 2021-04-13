Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


STIHL: KMA 135 R KombiMotor

April 13, 2021 -  By
Photo: STIHL

Photo: STIHL

STIHL Launches New Battery-Powered Professional KombiMotor

The assembled in America battery-powered STIHL KMA 135 R KombiMotor delivers truly professional performance on par with gas-powered products with reduced noise and zero exhaust emissions. With 14 attachments, the KMA 135 R provides users the ability to tackle a range of landscaping jobs without loading the trailer with a pile of tools. The on-board battery slot can support both an on-board battery or a backpack battery for even longer run times. Its quiet operation provides flexibility and extended working hours during early mornings and evenings, and it is durably constructed with a weather-resistant design.

Learn more here.

