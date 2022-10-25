Stihl launches new zero-turn mower options for landscape professionals
The 700 and 900 series zero-turn mowers from Stihl provide professional users with 12 new models with varying deck widths from 52-72 inches. The mowers also feature diverse engine options from fuel-efficient EFI engines to carbureted engines.
Both the 700 and 900 Series include a four-wheel suspension system with mowing deck height compensation, independent front suspension with upper and lower control arms and rear suspension with shock absorbers. Hydro-Gear ZT transaxles deliver a top-forward ground speed of 10 mph in the 700 Series and 12 mph in the 900 Series. Both professional series have a reverse speed of 5 mph.
To help keep pros comfortable on the job, Stihl said the 700 Series features a deluxe seat with armrests. However, the 900 Series offers a premium suspension seat providing an adjustable backrest, armrests and padding for enhanced comfort.
“Stihl is thrilled to launch the two professional series of zero-turn mowers,” said Brian Manke, product manager at Stihl. “With three distinct engine options and various mowing deck sizes, professionals can choose the ideal mower for even the most demanding landscaping jobs.”
Mower specs
|700 series specifications
|RZ 752i
|RZ 752 K
|RZ 752i K
|RZ 760i
|RZ 760 K
|RZ 760i K
|Horsepower
|28-hp
|25-hp
|26-hp
|28-hp
|25-hp
|26-hp
|Displacement
|810 cc
|726 cc
|726 cc
|810 cc
|726 cc
|726 cc
|Fuel capacity
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|Cutting height range
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|Mowing deck
|52 in.
|52 in.
|52 in.
|60 in.
|60 in.
|60 in.
|Forward speed
|10 mph
|10 mph
|10 mph
|10 mph
|10 mph
|10 mph
|Reverse speed
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|900 series specifications
|RZ 960i
|RZ 960 K
|RZ 960i K
|RZ 972i
|RZ 972 K
|RZ 972i K
|Horsepower
|40-hp
|35-hp
|38.5-hp
|40-hp
|35-hp
|38.5-hp
|Displacement
|993 cc
|999 cc
|999 cc
|993 cc
|999 cc
|999 cc
|Fuel capacity
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|11 gal.
|Cutting height range
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|1.5-5 in.
|Mowing deck
|60 in.
|60 in.
|60 in.
|72 in.
|72 in.
|72 in.
|Forward speed
|12 mph
|12 mph
|12 mph
|12 mph
|12 mph
|12 mph
|Reverse speed
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
|5 mph
Additional product features
Both the STIHL 700 and 900 Series are equipped with the following key features and benefits:
- 8-inch and 10-inch cast iron, greaseable mower deck spindles, on the 700 and 900 Series, respectively. The 10-inch spindles are designed to ensure perfect belt alignment and the tightest fit between the pulley and spindle to ensure long service life.
- A two-belt mower drive system results in less strain and flex on the belts, allowing the belts to run cooler and enabling a longer lifespan and less maintenance, according to the company.
- Two USB-A ports allow the user to charge mobile devices while on the job.
- Foot-operated cutting height adjustment easily raises and lowers the mower deck so the user can customize the cutting height.
- Flexible side rubber discharge chute allows grass clippings to be released to the side of the mower and out of the way of the cutting path.
- Flip-up floor pan for easier serviceability and cleaning of the mowing deck.
- Advanced Roll Over Protection System (ROPS) features polyurethane blocks to prevent rattling while in motion and folds for easy storage and trailer transport between jobs.
- Dual-function hour meter tracks both run time and hours of mowing time to assist users in keeping up with regular maintenance tasks.