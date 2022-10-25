Stihl launches new zero-turn mower options for landscape professionals

The 700 and 900 series zero-turn mowers from Stihl provide professional users with 12 new models with varying deck widths from 52-72 inches. The mowers also feature diverse engine options from fuel-efficient EFI engines to carbureted engines.

Both the 700 and 900 Series include a four-wheel suspension system with mowing deck height compensation, independent front suspension with upper and lower control arms and rear suspension with shock absorbers. Hydro-Gear ZT transaxles deliver a top-forward ground speed of 10 mph in the 700 Series and 12 mph in the 900 Series. Both professional series have a reverse speed of 5 mph.

To help keep pros comfortable on the job, Stihl said the 700 Series features a deluxe seat with armrests. However, the 900 Series offers a premium suspension seat providing an adjustable backrest, armrests and padding for enhanced comfort.

“Stihl is thrilled to launch the two professional series of zero-turn mowers,” said Brian Manke, product manager at Stihl. “With three distinct engine options and various mowing deck sizes, professionals can choose the ideal mower for even the most demanding landscaping jobs.”

Mower specs

700 series specifications RZ 752i RZ 752 K RZ 752i K RZ 760i RZ 760 K RZ 760i K Horsepower 28-hp 25-hp 26-hp 28-hp 25-hp 26-hp Displacement 810 cc 726 cc 726 cc 810 cc 726 cc 726 cc Fuel capacity 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. Cutting height range 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. Mowing deck 52 in. 52 in. 52 in. 60 in. 60 in. 60 in. Forward speed 10 mph 10 mph 10 mph 10 mph 10 mph 10 mph Reverse speed 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph

900 series specifications RZ 960i RZ 960 K RZ 960i K RZ 972i RZ 972 K RZ 972i K Horsepower 40-hp 35-hp 38.5-hp 40-hp 35-hp 38.5-hp Displacement 993 cc 999 cc 999 cc 993 cc 999 cc 999 cc Fuel capacity 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. 11 gal. Cutting height range 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. 1.5-5 in. Mowing deck 60 in. 60 in. 60 in. 72 in. 72 in. 72 in. Forward speed 12 mph 12 mph 12 mph 12 mph 12 mph 12 mph Reverse speed 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph 5 mph

Additional product features

Both the STIHL 700 and 900 Series are equipped with the following key features and benefits: