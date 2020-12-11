STIHL: MSA 220 C-B

With reliable performance delivered from STIHL battery power, the MSA 220 C-B is the most powerful battery chain saw in the STIHL lineup. Capable of felling and limbing, this saw is also the first STIHL battery chain saw with a 16″ bar and comes equipped with 3/8” STIHL PICCO™ saw chain. Its durable construction and reliable performance make it a strong addition to the professional arsenal.

MSRP: $399.95 with 16” guide bar1

$389.95 with 14” guide bar1

To learn more about the STIHL MSA 220 C-B, visit www.STIHLusa.com.