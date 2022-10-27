Stihl reveals the company’s first battery-powered backpack blower

Stihl said its first battery-powered backpack blower is also the company’s most powerful battery blower in its line-up. The new blower delivers 25 newtons of blowing force and a max air speed of 194 mph for heavy-duty clearing of both dry and wet debris.

When paired with the Stihl AR 3000 L battery and used on level 1, the BGA 300 delivers up to 140 minutes of performance. Three power levels plus a boost mode improve battery efficiency for consistent, long-lasting power throughout the battery charge.

“Not only is this unit the most powerful battery backpack blower we’ve developed to date, the addition of the Stihl noise reduction system is a big part of what sets this backpack blower apart,” said Paul Beblowski, Stihl product manager. “By reducing negative noise, the system improves sound quality and provides 360-degree noise reduction that is perfect for noise-sensitive areas.”

Additional product features

The battery-powered BGA 300 includes the following additional features: