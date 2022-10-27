Stihl reveals the company’s first battery-powered backpack blower
Stihl said its first battery-powered backpack blower is also the company’s most powerful battery blower in its line-up. The new blower delivers 25 newtons of blowing force and a max air speed of 194 mph for heavy-duty clearing of both dry and wet debris.
When paired with the Stihl AR 3000 L battery and used on level 1, the BGA 300 delivers up to 140 minutes of performance. Three power levels plus a boost mode improve battery efficiency for consistent, long-lasting power throughout the battery charge.
“Not only is this unit the most powerful battery backpack blower we’ve developed to date, the addition of the Stihl noise reduction system is a big part of what sets this backpack blower apart,” said Paul Beblowski, Stihl product manager. “By reducing negative noise, the system improves sound quality and provides 360-degree noise reduction that is perfect for noise-sensitive areas.”
Additional product features
The battery-powered BGA 300 includes the following additional features:
- The weather-resistant design allows users to take on blowing tasks even in inclement weather.
- The anti-vibration system helps reduce operator fatigue, according to the company.
- Approved for use indoors.
- A multi-function handle provides easy access to all of the controls for one-handed adjustment.
- The telescopic tube makes it easy to adjust the length of the blower tube to accommodate user preferences and working conditions.
- The variable speed trigger allows for continuous adjustment of the engine speed to regulate airflow. When the lever is released, the engine stops.
- A rubberized soft touch handle is designed to provide an easy and secure grip, making the product comfortable to hold for extended periods.
- A storage hook for the blower tube allows the tube to latch into place on the carrying handle, making the machine compact and easy to transport.