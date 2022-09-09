Summit Nutrients boosts nutrient and fertilizer research with addition of R&D company

Summit Nutrients, a precision-based manufacturer and marketer of bio-nutritional and fertilizer products, added AGVNT, a research and development company known for pioneering a platform of nutrient efficiency innovations.

In the last five years, Summit Nutrients and its parent company, Wedgworth’s, worked closely with AGVNT to develop more than 100 different bio-nutritional granular and liquid custom-blended products, which have been commercially applied on more than five million U.S. turf and other acres to date.

“Bringing AGVNT into the fold bolsters our ability to create value in multiple areas including nutrient use efficiency, abiotic stress tolerance, biological and microbial soil health and intrinsic yield improvement,” Jeremy Fountain, director of business development for Summit Nutrients, said.

AGVNT’s intellectual properties related to the acquired technologies including patents, trademarks, registrations, data packages and physical assets associated with the formulation and manufacturing of technologies, transferred to Summit Nutrients.

“Both organizations are naturally complementary — making perfect sense in bringing the two together to create real synergy,” Patrick Chapman, president and co-owner of AGVNT, said. “Together, both organizations can move forward on multiple levels, including R&D, joint development opportunities, manufacturing and commercial activities.”

As part of this transaction, AGVNT’s research workforce transferred to Summit Nutrients along with its manufacturing division which supports Summit Nutrients’ multi-site operations.

Summit Nutrients said it plans to launch six technology solutions that address plant nutrition challenges while establishing a new distribution platform in the turf and ornamental markets.