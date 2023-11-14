Summit Spray launches high-reaching sprinkler head

Summit Spray said it will launch its sprinkler head at the 2023 Irrigation Show. The company said this sprinkler head efficiently waters plants with a reach of up to 20 feet high. Its patent-pending technology allows increased flexibility because the sprinkler head can rotate 360 degrees and pivot 180 degrees.

Summit Spray said its sprinkler head is compatible with the standard ½ inch NPT thread and is easy to install and remove.

Summit Spray said its pivot and rotation allow the head to focus on a specific area, thereby reducing the number of sprinkler heads needed. Summit Spray can adjust the spray angle and direction and offer users a customizable spray radius by using interchangeable standard nozzles.

Summit Spray is made from recyclable ABS plastic and a UV stabilizer protects it from sun damage.

Summit Spray will display its sprinkler head at the Irrigation Show in San Antonio, Texas, Nov. 29-Dec. 1 at Booth No. 951 in the show’s Innovation Row.