Sun Valley Lighting intros new LED luminaire

Sun Valley Lighting added the classically styled Marbella LED luminaire for street and public area lighting.

The fixture is offered in three models: post top, arm mount and wall mount, all featuring graceful, curving details reminiscent of traditional European lanterns.

Marbella fixtures are available in three sizes that feature consistent styling and optics across the family line. Three diffusers and nine distribution patterns are available; diffusers include lens free, clear-patterned acrylic lens and white acrylic lens.

The luminaire is available in three LED packages: 20, 36 and 48 LEDs, with CCTs that range from 3000K to 5000K, along with amber.

Marbella uses a PLED optical system with a micro-reflector behind each LED to enhance the forward throw of illumination and reduce backlight. Each LED is optically controlled by a lens that has its distribution type and direction of light throw incorporated.

LED circuit boards on all models are field rotatable in 90-degree increments and field replaceable. House shields are applied to individual LEDs to control unwanted brightness in residential areas.

Marbella offers various dimming options, including HLSW that step dims the luminaire from 50 percent to 100 percent, using an external timer, on/off signal, master motion sensor or other digital signal.

The luminaire is available in a selection of standard textured finishes: black, white, gray, dark bronze and green, along with custom colors.