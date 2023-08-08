SunWorks enters Florida market with latest addition

SunWorks Landscape Partners, a national commercial landscaping business backed by Orion Group partnered with Top Notch Lawn Care, a commercial landscape maintenance provider based in Melbourne, Fla.

This move marks SunWorks’ seventh partnership in the commercial landscaping industry. Based in Dallas, SunWorks has partnered with companies in Arizona, Colorado, Florida and Texas.

Joe Kilmer founded Top Notch in 1993. The company provides full-service landscape maintenance to commercial centers, office parks, industrial facilities, HOAs and multifamily properties in central Florida. Kilmer will continue to serve as president of the company.

“Over the last 30 years, Joe has steadily built a high growth business and a terrific reputation for Top Notch. The numerous awards the team has won in Brevard County are a testament to the quality of their work and the exceptional customer service Top Notch provides. We are excited to support their continued growth in central Florida,” said Nate Carlson, CEO of SunWorks.