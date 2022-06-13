Suzanne Coventry joins Envisor’s Account Management Masters event

Suzanne Coventry will join as a guest at Envisor Consulting‘s Executive Management Masters event at the Hotel Indigo Dallas Downtown, July 12-13 in Dallas. The event helps green industry business owners and account managers learn the skills needed to connect with clients at the highest level.

Coventry has been a leader in the landscape industry for over 25 years. Her work in the industry spans multiple companies including ValleyCrest Cos., Yellowstone Landscape and Envisor along with work on HGTV’s Landscapers Challenge while with her own company, Garden Graphics.

Coventry is an expert in all things account management, including enhancement sales, client retention and account management metrics. She is responsible for managing and converting more than $3 million in annual revenue. She currently is a certified arborist, a L.E.E.D. Green Associate in Sustainability and Environmental Design Green Building practices. In her free time, she teaches green business entrepreneurship as an adjunct professor at the College of Lake County in Grayslake, Ill.

Additionally, seminar attendees will gain a better understanding of: