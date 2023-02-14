Sweeper Wheels adds kits designed for power brooms

Sweeper Wheels offers an attachable set of support wheels or wheel kits for power brooms to add make the unit more maneuverable. The company offers a wheel, angle, Stihl Yard Boss and a trimmer/tiller kit.

Sweeper Wheels kits are constructed in a thick aluminum gauge, supported by solid rubber wheels that users can adjust to seven different height positions. The kit universally attaches to most major brands that produce power brooms and can accommodate broom widths up to 24 inches.

The company said bristle brushes outfitted with the Sweeper Wheel Kit can be used in many functions including as a lawn detacher or for artificial turf services.

To attach the kit, an operator attaches the supports to the drive shaft of the unit and then attaches the wheels. An operator can adjust the wheels to provide the proper amount of resistance desired.