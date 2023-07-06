Switch-N-Go® Dump Body

The Switch-N-Go® Dump Body, with optional drop down sides, is the perfect detachable truck body for hauling materials, equipment, and machinery. Paired with the simple operation and ground level loading of the Switch-N-Go hoist system, a crew can work safely and more efficiently all with a single truck. The 2-way tailgate features a fold down gate for drive-on convenience and a dump gate to make dumping materials even easier. Gone are the days of needing several trucks to get the job done. The Switch-N-Go® Dump Body is the ideal “do-it-all” truck body for any workforce.

