Switch-N-Go® Landscape Body

The Switch-N-Go® Landscape Body makes it easier than ever for landscapers to have access to materials, equipment, and tools exactly when and where they are needed. The 7′ spring-assisted fold-down ramp paired with a 4′ extended beavertail and welded D-Rings in each corner allow them to safely and efficiently load and unload without unnecessary climbing in the body. With the Switch-N-Go® hoist system and simple operation, a crew can work safely with ground level loading and unloading.

