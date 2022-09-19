Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Syngenta: Acelepryn insecticide

Photo: Syngenta

Acelepryn® insecticide provides lawn care operators with leading season-long control of grubs, billbugs and turf caterpillars with low rates, no signal word and just one application. Apply early in the season for the greatest flexibility to control pests ahead of peak adult activity without harming beneficial insects including honey bees. Plus, protect your customers’ lawns with confidence as Acelepryn is now backed by the NEW season-long GUARANTEE for grubs, turf caterpillars and billbugs.

