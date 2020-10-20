Syngenta: GreenTrust 365

GreenTrust® 365 offers the best savings of the year on trusted lawn and landscape products. Lock in a yearlong rebate and maximize your budget during the Early Order Period: Oct. 1, 2020 – Feb. 26, 2021. Once you set your yearlong rebate during EOP, it will be applied to purchases through Sept. 30, 2021. Purchase at least $30,000 in October and/or November and you will automatically receive an additional 2% on those purchases. The more you order, the more you save.

