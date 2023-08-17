Syngenta launches Compendium fungicide to combat a wide variety of turfgrass diseases

With its launch of Compendium fungicide, Syngenta said lawn care operators will have a tool to help manage a variety of common turfgrass diseases. Compendium is designed to fit the agronomic and economic needs of lawn care companies by simplifying disease control with the convenience of a single product, according to the company.

Compendium combines azoxystrobin and propiconazole in a strong formulation for broad-spectrum disease control from a single, more effective formulation. Syngenta said this will eliminate the stress of disease identification and the need to mix with other products to control all major turfgrass diseases on cool- and warm-season turf, including:

Brown patch

Dollar spot

Fairy ring

Gray leaf spot

Gray snow mold

Large patch

Leaf spots

Microdochium patch

Necrotic ring spot

Pink snow mold

Spring dead spot

Southern blight

Summer patch

Red thread

Rust

“Compendium will allow them to build broad-spectrum disease control into their service offerings to provide customers with even more beautiful and healthier lawns throughout the summer,” said Carson Cashwell, lawn market manager for Syngenta. “Additionally, lawn care companies can purchase 60 gallons of Compendium and receive a 15 percent volume discount.”