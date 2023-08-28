Syngenta’s Acelepryn Xtra insecticide now registered for use on lawns

Syngenta’s Acelepryn Xtra insecticide is now available for use on lawns, athletic fields and more. Acelepryn Xtra features two modes of action and active ingredients chlorantraniliprole and thiamethoxam to provide broader-spectrum, season-long control of grubs, billbugs and caterpillars, as well as enhanced control of chinch bugs and added control of ants.

“We’re excited about the enhanced, broader-spectrum insect control turf managers will get from Acelepryn Xtra,” said Carson Cashwell, market manager for lawn care at Syngenta. “It’s an incredible value, especially when purchased as part of the Double Up Bonus during the GreenTrust 365 Early Order Period, as well as with its 10 percent volume discount.”

Syngenta said with its two active ingredients, Acelepryn Xtra offers turf managers more control and a wider application window than the original Acelepryn. In addition to season-long control of grubs, billbugs and turf caterpillars, Acelepryn Xtra offers early curative grub control through the second instar. It is also labeled for ant control and provides enhanced chinch bug control, with at least three months of southern chinch bug control.

“Turf managers historically have had to make multiple insecticide applications throughout the year to get the length and spectrum of control they need,” explained Matt Giese, technical services manager for turf at Syngenta. “Acelepryn Xtra has an even wider application window and controls more pests than Acelepryn, reducing the number of applications needed.”