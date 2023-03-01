Takeuchi adds first five-ton short-tail swing excavator

Takeuchi expands its TB300 Series excavator line with the new TB350R short tail swing compact excavator. The company said the TB350R is the first short-tail swing model in its five-ton class. The TB350R has a rear swing overhang of just 2.95 inches.

“Our new TB350R offers many improvements that demonstrate our commitment to providing customers with advanced technology that helps them be more comfortable and productive,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi-US.

The TB350R weighs 10,980 pounds in canopy configuration and 11,235 pounds when equipped with a cab. It is powered by a Kubota V2607-CR-E5B diesel engine that is Tier 4 Final compliant and delivers 41.7 net horsepower (ISO 9249/SAE1349) and more than 130.2 foot-pound of torque. A four-pump hydraulic system delivers smooth control. The TB350R provides a bucket breakout force of 10,431 pounds, a traction force of 12,320 pounds, and a maximum dig depth of 11 feet, 8.8 inches.

A primary auxiliary circuit plumbed to mid-arm comes standard on canopy and cab configurations. The cab model also includes a dedicated coupler circuit operated by controls located inside the cab. The primary auxiliary circuit delivers 26.4 gpm at 2,990 psi.

Takeuchi said it redesigned the TB350R’s interior. The excavator’s canopy configuration includes a 4.3-inch high-definition, multifunction color monitor. The cab model has a 7-inch touchscreen, multifunction color monitor with integrated air conditioner and radio functions.

The excavator features a high-back, six-way-adjustable suspension seat, adjustable armrests, low-effort pilot controls, a large flat floor area and integrated footrests. An intuitive jog dial on the cab model provides operators with easy navigation and control of the multifunction monitor and other machine functions. One-touch control switches activate machine functions such as work lights, wiper, washer, ECO mode, first auxiliary circuit detent and lift overload alarm.

“We designed the TB350R with a wide-opening rear engine service door and a right-side cover that opens overhead for quick access to key daily inspection points,” Caldwell said.

Takeuchi’s fleet management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB350R. TFM provides owner/operators with machine health and condition, run time (hours) and machine location, as well as remote diagnostics, scheduled maintenance reminders and customizable alert settings. TFM also gives owners the ability to geofence their machines. TFM access is free during the two-year standard warranty period.