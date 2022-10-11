Takeuchi expands TB300 series with new short swing excavator

Takeuchi adds the new TB335R short tail swing compact excavator to its TB300 series. The excavator features a sophisticated interior and exterior design as well as enhanced functions that provide greater performance.

“The TB335R’s short tail swing design results in a rear overhang of only 3.1-inches over the tracks, making it ideal for working in tight or confined spaces,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi. “It also provides outstanding stability rarely found in a short tail swing machine, along with smooth, intuitive controls that help operators tackle tough jobs with ease.”

The cab model TB335R has an operating weight of 8,310 pounds, a maximum bucket breakout force of 9,127 pounds and a maximum arm digging force of 4,290 pounds. The excavator is powered by an EPA Tier 4/ EU Stage V emission-compliant engine delivering 24.4 hp and a maximum torque of 70.6 feet per pound.

Offering a wide range of advanced features, the TB335R’s cab includes a 7-inch touchscreen, multi-function color display. Canopy models offer a 4.3-inch, high-definition, multi-function display. Cab models also feature air conditioner, heat/defrost, windshield wiper and washer, skylight w/ sunshade and AM/FM radio with Bluetooth technology. Both cab and canopy models have pilot-operated joystick controls, a deluxe high-back suspension seat with a head rest and a retractable seat belt.

The Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system is standard on the TB335R during the warranty period. With TFM, owners and operators can remotely connect to their Takeuchi track loaders and excavators. TFM delivers alerts and machine information such as location, utilization, performance and maintenance status, as well as insights into how and where equipment is being operated.