Takeuchi goes electric with battery-powered compact excavator

Takeuchi-US rolls out its TB20e, the manufacturer’s first designed-and-built battery-powered compact excavator for sale and rent to qualified dealers throughout North America. In February 2022, the company partnered with United Rentals to introduce the first 100 units as a pilot program to gauge customer reaction and feedback.

“The TB20e is an example of Takeuchi’s enduring legacy of innovation in the compact equipment market,” said David Caldwell, national product manager for Takeuchi-US. “We’re committed to environmental stewardship, and this new battery-powered excavator is designed to help our customers meet their own sustainability goals without sacrificing the performance and reliability they deserve and expect from Takeuchi.”

Takeuchi said the TB20e is similar in performance to its diesel-powered TB216 compact excavator and is powered by a lithium-ion battery that offers a continuous working range from four to eight hours, depending on the application and environment. The excavator features an onboard charger with 95v to 265v single-phase power. Operators needing additional runtime can tether the TB20e to the onboard charger and remain operational. A faster, optional off-board charger can charge the TB20e in just two to four hours using 408v to 552v three-phase power. An emergency switch located on the seat riser prevents the machine from operating or charging when activated.

The TB20e has an operating weight of 4,255 pounds and features a standard long arm with an integrated thumb mount. It has a maximum dig depth of 7 feet by 10 inches and a maximum reach of 13 feet by 4 inches. A primary hydraulic circuit plumbed to the midarm delivers 9.0 GPM for running a hydraulic hammer or other hydraulically driven attachments.

Inside the cab, operators will find a color, 4.3-inch high-definition, multifunction monitor, electrohydraulic joystick controls, key start, suspension seat, traditional travel and blade control levers and an electronic dial throttle. This dial throttle increases the motor speed incrementally.

The Takeuchi Fleet Management (TFM) telematics system comes standard on the TB20e with free access throughout the machine’s two-year standard warranty period. Owners can geofence their machines, protecting and securing their investments.