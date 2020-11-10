Your behavior appears to be a little unusual. Please verify that you are not a bot.


Takeuchi: TB250-2

November 10, 2020 -  By
0 Comments
Photo: Takeuchi

Photo: Takeuchi

The TB250-2 is Takeuchi’s offering for the 5 ton weight class filling the space between the current TB240 and TB260 models. It has an operating weight of 10,957 lbs, a dig depth of 12’ 4.8” and max reach of over 20’.  The TB250-2 comes standard with a multifunctional display screen, a deluxe operator seat and large steel hoods that provide easy access to all daily service points. The TB250-2 comes equipped with a primary auxiliary circuit capable of 24.2 gpm of flow making it an outstanding platform for many different hydraulic attachments.

Learn more here.

Related Articles

Takeuchi launches compact hydraulic excavator
Takeuchi adds TB257FR excavator
Takeuchi: TB250-2
Companies in the News: Updates from Takeuchi-US, Case Construction and more
This article is tagged with , and posted in Product of the Day

Post a Comment