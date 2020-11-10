Takeuchi: TB250-2

The TB250-2 is Takeuchi’s offering for the 5 ton weight class filling the space between the current TB240 and TB260 models. It has an operating weight of 10,957 lbs, a dig depth of 12’ 4.8” and max reach of over 20’. The TB250-2 comes standard with a multifunctional display screen, a deluxe operator seat and large steel hoods that provide easy access to all daily service points. The TB250-2 comes equipped with a primary auxiliary circuit capable of 24.2 gpm of flow making it an outstanding platform for many different hydraulic attachments.

