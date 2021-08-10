Target Specialty Products hosts webinar on new active ingredient

Target Specialty Products will host a webinar, “Introducing Quali-Pro Suprado” on Thursday, Aug. 12 at 1:30 p.m. EST / 10:30 a.m. PST.

Ian Rodriguez, Ph.D., technical services manager for Quali-Pro, will discuss the company’s newest product Suprado. Quali-Pro’s Suprado insecticide brings a new class of chemistry to the turfgrass market. This webinar will focus on the mode of action of Suprado’s insect growth regulator and how it works. It will also describe the challenges of managing annual bluegrass weevil and how Suprado can be an important tool for managing this difficult turf pest.

Register for the webinar here.