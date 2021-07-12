Target Specialty Products hosts webinar on sedge and kyllinga control

Target Specialty Products, a pest, turf and ornamental solutions provider in the U.S. and Canada, is hosting an upcoming webinar “Turf Talk with Tina.” Individuals will hear from Dr. Tina Bond, technical service manager for FMC.

Bond will discuss how to manage sedge and kyllinga with Dismiss NXT. She will also cover how Dismiss NXT works, performance benefits, package sizes/cost, cost in use and will take questions from viewers at the end of the presentation.

Originally from Delaware, Bond obtained her B.S. in agriculture from the University of Delaware and later moved to Florida to obtain her doctorate in plant medicine from the University of Florida. Tina previously worked in distribution supporting adjuvants and herbicides and has worked in a variety of specialty market segments including pest control, lawn care and aquatics. She also collaborates with researchers on product trials that help support products in the marketplace.

“We are excited to offer turf professionals the opportunity to hear from FMC about Dismiss NXT,” said David Helt, President at Target Specialty Products.

The webinar will take place on July 15th at 10:30 a.m. PST / 1:30 p.m. EST and turf professionals can register in advance for the free webinar here.