Target Specialty Products offers webinar on turf troubleshooting

Target Specialty Products will host a free webinar on April 15. This episode is part 11 of the Turf Fuel Master Class Series and will be an interactive session on turfgrass troubleshooting, where real-time discussion and problem-solving will involve and engage attendees.

Target Specialty Products proprietary products manager, Mark Jull, will lead the discussion where attendees can help resolve five unique real-life turf challenges.

“I have been fortunate to have been exposed to some interesting turf challenges over the years,” said Jull. “By getting to the root cause of these challenges, we can usually find a resolution by considering plant physiology, environment and cultural practices. I look forward to discussing this thought process with Master Class attendees.”

President of Target Specialty Products, David Helt, said this will be an opportunity for customers to learn about various turf issues that can occur and learn about proper fixes in those scenarios.

“Every day our vast network of technical sales reps and our Turf Fuel team, work with customers across North America to diagnose challenges and prescribe solutions,” said Helt. “This will be a glimpse into the consultative process that our team uses to assist our customers in the field.”

The webinar will be held Thursday, April 15 at 12 p.m. EST. Click here to register.