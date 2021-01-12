Target Specialty Products to distribute Leading Edge products

Target Specialty Products will become the exclusive distributor for several Leading Edge technology solutions.

For more than a decade, Leading Edge has grown by following its mission of bringing technology and science together with geospatial data management system, unmanned aircraft systems and more.

“Leading Edge provides some of the most advanced technologies in our industry and we are excited to be the exclusive distributor for their products,” said David Helt, president of Target Specialty Products, “These technologies will allow Target Specialty Products’ extensive sales network to offer unique integrated management solutions and application methods to our customers.”

The strategic alliance allows both organizations to expand offerings across several industries and better serve customers.

Target Specialty Products will support Leading Edge as its exclusive distributor of Leading Edge’s PrecisionVision (unmanned aircraft systems and software), DropVision (droplet analysis software) and FleetVision (real-time tracking system for ground and low altitude helicopter activity) technologies.

“The partnership with Target Specialty Products is a great fit for our growing business,” said Bill Reynolds, CEO at Leading Edge. “Leading Edge will remain focused on enhancing our technologies and supporting operations where our products are active. The scale of the Target Specialty Products’ team ensures our products continue to be shared with organizations throughout North America.”