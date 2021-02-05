Target Specialty Products to host mosquito and tick product webinar

On Thursday, Feb. 25 at 1:30 pm EST, Target Specialty Products and partners will present a webinar on “Maximizing Revenue with Mosquito and Tick Products.”

In the webinar, manufacturers will discuss the latest advancements, updates and more on their mosquito and tick products.

Attendees will have the opportunity to see presentations from and have their questions answered by technical specialists from Rockwell Labs, FlowZone, Woodstream and Thermacell.

To register, visit here.