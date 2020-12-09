Target Specialty Products to host next Master Class webinar

Target Specialty Products will host part nine of the Turf Fuel Master Class Series on Dec. 17 at 1:30 p.m. EST (10:30 PST).

In this episode of Turf Fuel Master Class, Target Specialty Products will bring four of the leading minds in sports turf management together to discuss the challenges, solutions and successes they have had on their fields.

“We learn a lot from our community of superintendents, sports turf managers and lawn care operators,” Mark Jull, Turf Fuel Products’ business manager, said. “This Turf Fuel Masterclass episode will be an opportunity for all turf managers to gain insight into how these high-level sports turf managers achieve their success.”

“Our Turf and Ornamental division supports customers in several market segments,” said David Helt, president of Target Specialty Products. “The sports turf segment has embraced our Turf Fuel product line and we endeavor to give back to this important industry through education and technical support.”

Target Specialty Products plans more Turf Fuel Master Class Business Growth initiative offerings in the future. To be added to the company’s mailing list and notified of future educational opportunities, visit https://www.target-specialty.com/contact/email.