Target Specialty Products to launch Turf Fuel Infinite

Target Specialty Products is launching Turf Fuel Infinite, designed for turf professionals to help improve moisture management and stress tolerance.

“The No. 1 priority for our product development at Turf Fuel is to deliver unique solutions to age-old challenges our customers face,” said Mark Jull, Target specialty products, proprietary products manager. “With Infinite, we have targeted the common need for precise water management, consistent longevity and exceptional plant health, even under drought conditions.”

Turf Fuel Infinite combines Diuturon, a patent-pending surfactant, along with Templar, a plant stress technology and four other companion polymers. The system enables turf managers to take control of soil hydration and plant health.

“We began testing the Diuturon technology at the University of Arkansas four years ago, and results have been impressive,” said Jim Turner, Turf Fuel’s specialty products development manager. “Through our work with Nutrifense, we were exposed to some very impactful plant health technology. Templar enables turf to thrive in drought conditions. The combination of Diuturon and Templar result in a never before complete soil and plant health system.

Turf Fuel Infinite will be distributed through Target Specialty Products and will be available in late April on a state-by-state basis as regulatory approvals are granted.