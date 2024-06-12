TeeJet Technologies launches new electromagnetic flow meter

TeeJet Technologies introduced the FM9380-F75, a brand-new electromagnetic flow meter. According to the company, the flow meter’s design contains no moving parts, which means no service or maintenance requirements or risk of clogging. The unit has been optimized for agricultural application equipment and works with any conducting fluid.

The FM9380-F75 balances low-flow performance with the ability to handle high flow rates without pressure loss and is unaffected by changes in fluid temperature, density, viscosity, concentration and electrical conductivity, according to the company. The flow meter also comes with lifetime factory calibration.

“The engineering team at TeeJet really delivered with this electromagnetic flow meter,” said Doug Gamm, sales and marketing director for precision farming products at TeeJet Technologies. “It requires no maintenance, is easy to connect to your TeeJet control system or other control systems as well. Plus, the wide flow range means it can handle the widest booms but also provide flawless performance with just one or two nozzles spraying.”

The FM9380 has a flow range from 0.6 to 100 gpm with a low pressure drop of 4 psi at 100 gpm. It is rated to a maximum pressure rating of 200 psi and is compatible with TeeJet 75 series and Banjo 200 series flanged connections.