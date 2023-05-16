Tendit Group’s latest acquisition expands the company’s footprint in Arizona

Tendit Group, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, acquired Legends Landscape Management of Phoenix, Ariz., a full-service landscape management company that specializes in landscape maintenance, irrigation system management, plant health and tree and weed management.

Founded in 2002 by Curt Peterson, Legend’s customer base includes property management companies, municipalities, homeowner associations and apartment complexes.

“We are excited to partner with Legends and build on the exceptional momentum they have achieved thus far,” said Alejandra Harvey Oliver, CEO at Tendit. “Curt and Mike Peterson have built a superb organization, and we look forward to supporting them during this next phase of growth.”

The addition of Legends expands Tendit Group’s footprint and service offering in Arizona.

“Growing our presence in Arizona has been a top priority for Tendit, and we are excited to add the landscaping service offering to our existing Arizona operations and offer a more robust suite of services to our Arizona customers,” said Patrick Watkins, partner at Osceola Capital.