Terra Nova Nurseries unveils 2024 Pantone Color of the Year plant list

Terra Nova Nurseries unveiled its annual Pantone Color the Year Plant list following the recently revealed Pantone 13-1023 Peach Fuzz for 2024. Terra Nova’s roster of companion plants includes 19 varieties featuring a range of hues and tones that harmonize with Peach Fuzz.

Members of the company’s breeding and marketing teams selected varieties for one or more of the following color traits: flower or bloom color, foliage color, colors accented in leaf textures or veins and overall hues and tones.

“Peach Fuzz exemplifies feelings of kindness and tenderness with a hue that speaks to our innate yearning for closeness and connection,” said Chuck Pavlich, director of new product development with Terra Nova Nurseries. “Terra Nova Nurseries’ Color of the Year Plant List highlights the color’s same, intimate spirit and zest with each variety delivering its own distinctive and supplementary flare to the overall palette for any garden or patio setting.”

Terra Nova Nurseries’ Pantone Color of the Year varieties list: